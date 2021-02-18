HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.06

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON HICL opened at GBX 169.60 ($2.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.72. HICL Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 133.80 ($1.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 182.88 ($2.39). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 171.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.52.
About HICL Infrastructure
