HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.06

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON HICL opened at GBX 169.60 ($2.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.72. HICL Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 133.80 ($1.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 182.88 ($2.39). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 171.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.52.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

