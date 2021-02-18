HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Upgraded by CIBC to Sector Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a sell rating and set a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEXO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.28.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HEXO has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HEXO by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HEXO by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in HEXO by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 139,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

