Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.84. 20,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,224. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.57 and a beta of 1.65. Heska has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $206.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

In other Heska news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Heska by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Heska by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 333,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Heska by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

