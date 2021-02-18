Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%.

NYSE HLF traded down $5.97 on Thursday, hitting $49.52. 140,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,102. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $600,000,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,675,097 shares of company stock valued at $610,242,857. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.