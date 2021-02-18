Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Announces Earnings Results

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.45. 143,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $600,000,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,675,097 shares of company stock worth $610,242,857 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

