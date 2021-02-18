Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

HSIC stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $64.58. 2,758,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,214. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80. Henry Schein has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.