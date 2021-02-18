Helios Towers plc (HTWS.L) (LON:HTWS) Shares Gap Up to $168.00

Shares of Helios Towers plc (HTWS.L) (LON:HTWS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 168 ($2.19), but opened at GBX 175 ($2.29). Helios Towers plc (HTWS.L) shares last traded at GBX 171.20 ($2.24), with a volume of 75,476 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,071.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 158.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 158. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71.

Helios Towers plc (HTWS.L) Company Profile (LON:HTWS)

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

