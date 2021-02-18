Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get Heineken alerts:

HEINY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $51.80 on Monday. Heineken has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heineken (HEINY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.