HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €75.00 by Berenberg Bank

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HEI. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.82 ($78.61).

ETR:HEI opened at €63.40 ($74.59) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.30. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52-week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52-week high of €69.70 ($82.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

