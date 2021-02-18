Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 307,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 349.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 520,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 404,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 586,334 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HL stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. 322,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,895,015. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.