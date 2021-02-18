Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.33.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.
In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
HL stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. 322,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,895,015. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.
About Hecla Mining
Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.
