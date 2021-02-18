Head-To-Head Survey: SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) and SOS (NYSE:SOS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Green Dot alerts:

This table compares Green Dot and SOS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.11 billion 2.56 $99.90 million $2.33 22.75 SOS $46.65 million 1.79 -$9.90 million N/A N/A

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Green Dot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Green Dot and SOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 0 6 5 0 2.45 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Dot presently has a consensus target price of $55.45, suggesting a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Green Dot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Green Dot is more favorable than SOS.

Profitability

This table compares Green Dot and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot 4.01% 7.73% 2.43% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Green Dot has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Dot beats SOS on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services. It also provides swipe reload services that allow consumers to add funds at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer to accounts the company issue or manage and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program; MoneyPak, a product that allows a consumer to add funds at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer to accounts; and e-cash remittance services that enable consumer to transfer funds to a smartphone, as well as offers disbursement services through Simply Paid platform. In addition, the company offers prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services, as well as issuing, settlement, and capital management services. Further, it provides mobile banking, loan disbursement accounts, mobile P2P, money transfer, and instant payment services. The company markets its products under the Green Dot, GoBank, MoneyPak, TPG, and other brands. Green Dot Corporation markets and sells its products and services through retail stores, various direct-to-consumer online, tax preparation companies and individual tax preparers, and apps, as well as distributes through Â’Banking as a Service' platform. The company was formerly known as Next Estate Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Green Dot Corporation in October 2005. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.