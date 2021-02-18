Head to Head Survey: Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy $313.22 million 1.80 $67.07 million $3.24 8.34 Galp Energia, SGPS $17.88 billion 0.54 $435.68 million $0.26 22.19

Galp Energia, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Bonanza Creek Energy. Bonanza Creek Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galp Energia, SGPS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy 17.03% 4.09% 3.33% Galp Energia, SGPS -3.32% -2.83% -1.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bonanza Creek Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 Galp Energia, SGPS 0 6 4 0 2.40

Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus price target of $26.43, suggesting a potential downside of 2.15%. Given Bonanza Creek Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bonanza Creek Energy is more favorable than Galp Energia, SGPS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is also involved in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,460 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa. In addition, it produces biodiesel and biofuel; and operates 41,400 hectares of palm oil plantation. Further, the company sources, distributes, and supplies natural gas; produces and markets electricity with an installed capacity of 173 MW of thermal plants and 12 MW of wind power. The company was formerly known as Galp Â- PetrÃ³leos e GÃ¡s de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

