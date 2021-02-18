Head to Head Review: Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) vs. Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

97.4% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Power Integrations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Power Integrations and Amkor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 2 4 0 2.67 Amkor Technology 1 1 2 0 2.25

Power Integrations currently has a consensus target price of $86.80, indicating a potential downside of 6.11%. Amkor Technology has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential downside of 36.11%. Given Power Integrations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Dividends

Power Integrations pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amkor Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Power Integrations pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amkor Technology pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Power Integrations has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Amkor Technology has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Amkor Technology is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Power Integrations and Amkor Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $420.67 million 13.20 $193.47 million $0.89 103.88 Amkor Technology $4.05 billion 1.43 $120.89 million $0.56 42.63

Power Integrations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amkor Technology. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 44.72% 8.34% 7.46% Amkor Technology 6.39% 14.81% 6.29%

Summary

Power Integrations beats Amkor Technology on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, copper clip, and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.