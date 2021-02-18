H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13, RTT News reports. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,355. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 290.20 and a beta of 2.40. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HEES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

