Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues Earnings Results

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.64. 385,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HE. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

