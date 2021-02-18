Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues Earnings Results

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%.
Shares of NYSE:HE traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.64. 385,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.
