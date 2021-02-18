Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Announces Earnings Results

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%.

Shares of NYSE HVT traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.80. 5,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,241. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $633.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95.

In other news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $285,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,963.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sidoti increased their price target on Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

