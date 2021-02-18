Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Up 8.5% This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.85 or 0.00017107 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $128.80 million and approximately $705,228.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,729.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,923.31 or 0.03718034 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.88 or 0.00436667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $702.84 or 0.01358691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.82 or 0.00506137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.80 or 0.00463570 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.86 or 0.00328370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00028748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,554,380 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

