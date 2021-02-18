Harvest Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.24 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $171.64 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $360.99 or 0.00690650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00012307 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 491,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,481 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

