Harbour Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 299.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,080 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.2% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,420,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $157.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

