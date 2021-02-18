Harbour Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harbour Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.3% in the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $95.13. 72,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,035,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.59. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $111.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

