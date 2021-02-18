Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLNE. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.20.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.08. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $90.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

