Hacken Token (HAI) Price Up 31.3% Over Last Week

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Hacken Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $24.13 million and approximately $501,443.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.33 or 0.00359216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00060315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00080909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00083033 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00083612 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.42 or 0.00433852 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00177455 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,588,498 tokens. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

Hacken Token Token Trading

Hacken Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.