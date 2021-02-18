GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 10,975 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.00% of Legacy Housing worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth $46,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth $189,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in Legacy Housing by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 174,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 39,772 shares in the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $15.98 on Thursday. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $386.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $51,968.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,899,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $172,761.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,110,083 shares in the company, valued at $48,050,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,336 shares of company stock worth $662,611. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

LEGH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

