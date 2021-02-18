GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 1,404.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,743 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 157,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 74,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $57.96.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

