Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,142 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. WestRock comprises about 1.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of WestRock worth $15,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 86.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in WestRock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 75.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,973. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

