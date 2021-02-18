Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.75. 227,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,421,838. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $55.23. The stock has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.