Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

PPG traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.45. 11,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day moving average is $134.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

