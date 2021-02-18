Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Down 25.3% in January

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the January 14th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Guardion Health Sciences stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 253,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Guardion Health Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

