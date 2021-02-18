GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,686,000 after purchasing an additional 243,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $239.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.50 and a 200 day moving average of $209.15. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

