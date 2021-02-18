GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 50,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $43.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

