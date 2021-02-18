GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 10,674 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,674 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NWE stock opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. Analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.