GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 3,285 Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1,336.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $121.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $146.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.31.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $529,344.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $529,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,915. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

