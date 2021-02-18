GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Ennis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at $2,372,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.44 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

