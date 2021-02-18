GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $373,000 Holdings in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.14% of Falcon Minerals worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 67.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLMN opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $362.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

