GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

LBRDA stock opened at $147.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $162.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.14.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

