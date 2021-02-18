Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. Grin has a market capitalization of $34.75 million and $6.99 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,689.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,904.62 or 0.03684708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.32 or 0.00435909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $701.71 or 0.01357549 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.13 or 0.00503246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.97 or 0.00471991 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.72 or 0.00330273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00028923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 65,791,680 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

