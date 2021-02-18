GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. It also offer key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group upped their target price on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

NASDAQ GP traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.11 million and a PE ratio of -226.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

