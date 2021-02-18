GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Down 22.7% in January

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 873,900 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the January 14th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $608.11 million and a P/E ratio of -226.91.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GP shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

