GreenPower (GRN) Trading Up 25.3% This Week

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One GreenPower coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. GreenPower has a total market capitalization of $130.57 million and $10,955.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GreenPower has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GreenPower Coin Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GreenPower is dascoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

Buying and Selling GreenPower

