Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $619.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post sales of $619.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $599.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $640.20 million. Green Plains posted sales of $632.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPRE. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after buying an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,524 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPRE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.23. 51,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Green Plains has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

