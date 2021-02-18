Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $619.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post sales of $619.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $599.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $640.20 million. Green Plains posted sales of $632.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPRE. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after buying an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,524 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPRE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.23. 51,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Green Plains has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

