Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will report $259.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $263.75 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $230.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $960.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $942.10 million to $978.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Green Brick Partners.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In other news, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 980,048 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,217. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

