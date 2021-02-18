Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,894,842 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPK. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of GPK stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.