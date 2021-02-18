Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG) shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 94,184 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 83,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$26.35 million and a P/E ratio of -20.94.

About Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in Alaska and British Columbia. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 91 unpatented mining claims located in north of Juneau, Alaska.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Grande Portage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande Portage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.