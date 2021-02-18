Grand Canyon Education’s (LOPE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average of $88.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $107.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

