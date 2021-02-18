Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.32-1.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $221-221 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.19-6.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.20.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.51. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $107.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $210,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.