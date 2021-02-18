Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.67-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $235-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.36 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.19-6.19 EPS.

Shares of LOPE traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.35. The company had a trading volume of 412,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,866. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $107.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In related news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $904,100.00. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

