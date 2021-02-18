Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Graham were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.33, for a total transaction of $1,873,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,263,850.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,620 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,384. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $603.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.35. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $267.89 and a 12-month high of $617.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

