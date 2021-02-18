Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $171.59

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $171.59 and last traded at $171.45, with a volume of 226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day moving average of $114.87.

In other news, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $2,415,227.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 874,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,053,978.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,086.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 238,278 shares of company stock worth $30,490,399 over the last ninety days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after buying an additional 101,485 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

