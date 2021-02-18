good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) (CVE:GDNP) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.79

good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) (CVE:GDNP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 2420999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on shares of good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$281.80 million and a P/E ratio of -42.33.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

