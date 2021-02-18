Goldstar Minerals (CVE:GDM) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Goldstar Minerals Inc. (CVE:GDM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.13, but opened at C$0.15. Goldstar Minerals shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 million and a P/E ratio of -130.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Goldstar Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GDM)

Goldstar Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the provinces of QuÃ©bec and New Brunswick, Canada. The company focuses on developing gold and technology metals. It holds 100% interests in the Lake George property with 199 claims covering an area of 42.16 square kilometers located to the west of Fredericton, New Brunswick; and the Victoria Lake property consisting of 214 claims covering an area of 48.53 square kilometers located in the located within Clarendon, Lepreau and Pennfield Parishes of Charlotte County in the New Brunswick.

